“I have an entrepreneurial spirit,” says John Krause of Big House Beans—but for much of his life, that entrepreneurial spirit was buried beneath layers of struggle. The struggle, in fact, overwhelmed him, and he wound up serving time in the California prison system.
But thanks to help from a supportive community of friends and mentors, and his own hard work, Krause found his way to his calling and to a successful business that has grown from the Brentwood Farmers Market to an expanding East Bay footprint that will include three different locations by next summer.
Getting there, though, wasn’t easy.
After he got out of prison, Krause had literally nowhere to go. He had grown up in Richmond, but had no family or support system to help him adjust to life outside the prison walls. “I got in touch with a distant relative, and she let me sleep on her floor in Dublin,” he says. “For a year, I applied for every job in walking distance, but no one would hire me. It opened my eyes to the stigma of being an ex-con. I promised myself that if I was ever in the position to hire someone, I wanted to give people a second chance.”
Eventually, through his involvement with the 12-step program that helped him stay sober, he connected with a church group in Danville, which led him to find work with Hanson and Fitch, a Hayward company that at the time recycled oil from restaurants. Krause also found a family willing to give him a room to sleep in, and with the money he was making, he paid off the nearly $15,000 in debt he had accumulated.
That work ethic led him to another mentor, David Herrmann of Herrmann and Cooke, a financial services firm. “He asked me, ‘Aside from money, what’s keeping you from starting your own business?’” recalls Krause. “I had never really thought about it, but he showed me how to set up a business plan and find financing.” And from there, that entrepreneurial spirit took over.
Krause started his own recycled oil company, and after selling it, looked for his next venture.
During that time, he was living with Ben Joyce, a Danville pastor, and Joyce’s hobby was roasting coffee. “We would order coffee and do the coffee-roasting thing,” says Krause, adding that the pair tried to draw as much flavor as possible from the beans from Oakland’s Sweet Maria’s. “That’s what hooked me.”
That’s how Big House Beans got started—and yes, the name is a reference to time in prison.
After testing his products, and salesmanship, at the Brentwood Farmers Market, as well as through online sales, Krause started looking for a permanent home—and in March 2017, he opened Big House Beans in Brentwood.
“It was a dream,” he says, “but I was scared.” But he also had a vision that was greater than just coffee.
“Our success has been building a sense of community,” he says, though of course good coffee is a must.
“Coffee’s very subjective,” Krause says, and while he started out serving mainly single-origin dark roasts, he realized he needed “to have something for everyone.”
Now, half of his coffees are single-origin, with the other half being blends, but he’s still a coffee evangelist who tries to get people to try new flavors.
“Sometimes I challenge people,” he says. “I ask them if they put cream in their coffee just because they always have. Then I ask them to try some of our coffees without cream so they can taste the coffee.”
And nothing makes Krause happier than when a customer finally ditches the cream and savors the pure coffee flavor. “That’s a big win,” he says. “That’s a conversion.”
Krause has also tried for big wins by hiring former prisoners, and that has proved to be a bigger challenge. “I’ve had to watch people fail miserably, and in some cases, die,” he says. There have been success stories: “It’s great to see the light come on,” he says, “and then they can move on with their lives.”
Krause is still moving as well. He opened a much larger place at 48th and Telegraph in Oakland in September—in the hip Temescal district near Cholita Linda and Bakesale Betty—and his online customers come from New York to Hawaii. This spring, plans call for the third Big House Beans to open in Pleasant Hill, near Diablo Valley College.
Which makes it pretty clear that all John Krause needed to unleash his entrepreneurial spirit was a chance—and when he got one, he took full advantage. bighousebeans.com.