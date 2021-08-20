Red velvet, summer berry, salted caramel, cookies n’ cream—these are just a few of the yummy cupcake flavors on offer at downtown Walnut Creek’s new Cupcakin’ Bake Shop, the fourth outpost of the popular Black-owned business also located in Berkeley and Oakland.
Baker-owner Lila Owens, who started her career as a home-based caterer in 2007 and opened her first brick-and-mortar on Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue seven years later, decided that her next move was to set up shop on the other side of the Caldecott Tunnel in July.
“I feel like there was an evolution in the Walnut Creek dining scene to more independently operated restaurants that really stood out,” explains Owens. “Cupcakin’ also has that artisanal appeal and is an original brand, so I thought that the area would be fitting for us.”
Her baked-from-scratch cupcakes—which are light, fluffy, and deliciously moist—are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients and come in 18 or so flavors, with daily gluten-free and vegan options. (The offerings rotate throughout the week, so be sure to check the schedule if you are after a specific item, such as the best-selling key lime pie.)
“For the surrounding restaurants, we’re an excellent choice for dessert,” says Owens. Also, Cupcakin’ does catering for weddings, birthdays, and other celebratory events.
“We are super excited about being a part of this community. We’ve already gotten so much support and love,” she says. “And hopefully we’ll be able to provide some of the best cupcakes the area has seen.” cupcakinbakeshop.com.