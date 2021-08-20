For more than two decades, the Livermore Valley Wine Auction has offered top-tier pours and unforgettable experiences, all while giving back to crucial organizations helping East Bay children in need. This year’s auction, which takes place on September 25, will include both in-person and at-home elements, providing participants with a unique tribute to the Tri-Valley’s bounty and a celebration of the local community.
Though the event was held remotely in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s festivities will include a garden party at the Event Center at Wente Vineyards, complete with a wine tasting and live auction. In addition, the foundation will host a digital silent auction, which will open on September 23 and be accessible remotely. “This year, we’re taking what we’ve learned from 2020 and before,” says Christine Wente, a member of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation board of directors. “It’s a great opportunity to try something new.”
Initially conceived of as a hospital fundraiser, the auction benefits different East Bay organizations annually. This year’s funds will support education and arts programs at Quest Science Center and the Livermore Shakespeare Festival; resources for special needs children at Reins in Motion and the Exceptional Needs Network; and advocacy at Calico, which focuses on helping abused children. “Our beneficiaries are really involved and supportive of the event, so it’s a partnership throughout the year,” says Wente.
About two dozen wineries are coming together for the 2021 auction. Among the most covetable experiences to bid on are trips near and far—a jam session with musically inclined winemakers, a barn dance at a Sierra foothills ranch, stargazing at Lick Observatory, and performances in Las Vegas.
Since its inception, the auction has seen more than $5 million go back into the community, including almost $100,000 in 2020. “What makes this event unique is the committed, hands-on involvement of so many local winemakers and winery owners,” says Wente. “The Livermore Valley wineries show their best wines and offer their unique auction lots—and for a good cause, so it’s a win-win.” lvwf.org.