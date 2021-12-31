Let’s face it: Root vegetables don’t have curb appeal. Twisted, bulbous, gnarly, dirt-encrusted, they aren’t the first to lure the eye at weekend farmers markets. But for those interested in eating locally and seasonally, they are a wonderful addition to the wintertime dinner table, packed with nutrients and boasting surprisingly subtle flavor profiles.
And the subterranean produce world is deeper (ahem) than just potatoes, carrots, and beets. We touched based with four prominent East Bay chefs for insights (and recipes) into their favorite alternative root veggies.
Fondant Tokyo Turnips with Their Greens
Francis Hogan, Sabio on Main, Pleasanton
“Turnips,” says Francis Hogan of Pleasanton’s Sabio on Main, “are an often overlooked vegetable.” Depending on how well they’re sourced—Hogan gets his from Happy Acre Farm in Sunol—they can be eaten raw. No muss, no fuss. “You can use them just like you would a radish or a carrot,” he says. “They are incredibly sweet, crunchy, and juicy.”
That being said, they do great when cooked “with respect.” At the restaurant, Hogan often prepares them in a classic French fondant method usually reserved for potatoes: baked slowly with butter and chicken stock. He uses Tokyo (or “Hakurei”) turnips, a smaller all-white variety that is typically both milder and juicier than standard ones. Another perk of the Tokyo turnip is that you can utilize their green stems, which Hogan likens to spinach but “with loads more character.”
Recipe
Ingredients:
2 pounds Hakurei turnips with tops
8 ounces chicken stock
2 ounces butter
2 ounces extra virgin olive oil
2 shallots, sliced thin
4 ounces white wine
2 tablespoons aged sherry vinegar
Trim turnips by removing the greens. Leave approximately 1 inch of green on the turnip for aesthetics. Wash the greens very well in cold water, changing the water as needed. Rough chop the greens and reserve. Bring a pot large enough to hold the turnips of heavily salted water to a rolling boil.
Add the turnips to the water and cook for 2 minutes. Drain the turnips and plunge into ice water to cool. Remove the turnips from the water. The outer skin should feel loose. Using a kitchen towel, gently massage the turnips to remove the skin.
Cut the bottom of the turnips so there is a flat side and the turnips can stand up straight on their own.
In a sauté pan, warm the butter over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add the turnips to the pan, cut side down.
Cook for 2 minutes then add the chicken stock to the pan.
Transfer the pan to a 375°F oven and bake the turnips until a toothpick can be easily inserted and the chicken stock has evaporated, causing the turnips to get a golden-brown crust on the bottom cut side, approximately 10 to 15 minutes depending on the size.
While the turnips are cooking, prepare the greens.
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and sauté until soft, but don't allow them to get any color.
Add the turnip greens to the pan and cook, stirring frequently to coat with the oil.
Add the white wine and reduce the heat to medium-low.
Cook, stirring frequently until the greens are tender, but not mushy. The goal is to have most of the wine evaporate.
Season the green to taste with salt and pepper and add the sherry vinegar.
Serve the turnips and their greens plated together or separately.
Celery Root Soup with Herbed Crème Fraîche
Kelsie Kerr, Standard Fare, Berkeley
Celery root’s rough, gnarled brown exterior can easily scare away the casual home cook. However, Kelsie Kerr from Berkeley’s popular breakfast/lunch destination Standard Fare urges you to break out that peeler and dig beneath the surface.
“I’m sure a lot of people think, Wow, what am I going to do with that?” Kerr says. “But then you peel it and trim it and find this beautiful, pristine vegetable hiding underneath.”
As for how to prep this intimidating veggie, Kerr recommends trimming the exposed roots and then quartering it to make it easier to peel off the rough exterior and expose the delicate white flesh underneath (she endorses vertical-oriented Y-peelers for safety’s sake). Describing the flavor as similar to stalk celery but with sweeter, richer, rounder notes, Kerr sprinkles celery root throughout her winter menus, using it peeled in salads, sliced and roasted in sandwiches, and pureed in gratins, mashes, and soups, among other treatments. As evidenced in her recipe, celery root can be treated in the kitchen similarly to a potato, while offering a lighter mouthfeel and a more robust vegetal taste.
“It goes really well with butter and cream,” she says. “I also like that it has a full flavor, but you can still overlap other flavors on top of it.”
Recipe
Makes about 2 quarts
Ingredients:
3 cups medium diced onion (1 medium to large onion)
3 1/2 tablespoons butter
4 cups peeled and sliced celery root (about 1 pound)
3 1/2 cups water
Heat the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onion and cook over medium-low flame until the onions are deliciously soft and translucent. Add salt to taste and stir in the sliced celery root. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook until the celery root is soft. Blend to a purée. Add water to desired consistency. Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Garnish with a spoonful of herbed crème fraiche.
Variations:
• Substitute 1 cup of peeled potatoes for 1 cup of celery root
• For a brothy soup, dice the onion and celery root smaller and use stock instead of water. Don’t purée.
• Substitute parsnips, carrots, or turnips for the celery root.
Herbed Crème Fraîche:
Makes 1⁄4 cup
Any soft herb or herbs will work with this. Some favorites are: cutting celery, chives, chervil, lovage, and sorrel.
Ingredients:
1⁄4 cup crème fraîche
2 tablespoons chopped herbs
Salt to taste
Mix the cream, herbs, and salt. Taste and adjust salt as needed.
Kohlrabi Salad
Nicolette Manescalchi, A16, Oakland
OK, we’re cheating a little bit here as kohlrabi isn’t actually a root vegetable. Nor is it a turnip, despite being known as a “German turnip.” Rather it’s in the brassicas family, sharing the same wild cabbage ancestor as broccoli, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts. But it looks, and can be approached in the kitchen, like a root vegetable, in that the bulk of the treatment of this winter crop centers around its round, bulbous stem.
While kohlrabi is frequently used in a similar fashion to potato—steamed, fried, sautéed, and roasted, as well as pureed or roughly chopped and added as a veggie filler for broth-based soups—former longtime A16 executive chef Nicolette Manescalchi (she recently retired) came up with a unique preparation. To take advantage of the vibrantly purple kohlrabi that the Rockridge-based restaurant sources from Mariquita Farm in Watsonville, she decided to slice it thinly with a vegetable peeler and highlight it as a meat substitute in her version of a vegetarian carpaccio. The veggie’s crunchy raw texture and mild, spicy flavor profile hold up well to a fairly complex salad that balances elements of acid (lemon), salt (fried capers and grana padano cheese), fat (olive oil), and spice (arugula and pepper).
The dish has proved so popular that A16 has brought it back every winter since launching its Oakland location in 2013.
“The kohlrabi salad became a staple at Rockridge from the time of building the space and testing [the recipe],” says A16 owner Shelley Lindgren. “It’s refreshing in the winter and summer in our Mediterranean climate.”
Recipe
Ingredients:
1/4 cup capers, preferably salt packed
2 small kohlrabi, sliced very thin on a mandolin
1 fennel bulb, sliced very thin on a mandolin
1 small shallot, sliced very thin on a mandolin
4 cups wild arugula
Lemon juice to taste
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt to taste
Grana padano cheese (can substitute Parmesan)
Fresh black pepper
For the capers:
Soak capers in plenty of water, changing it out several times if necessary, to leach out salt. Taste one to know when it's ready.
Heat olive oil in a small pot, filling about half way, until about 350°F. Add capers and fry until bloomed and crispy, about 1 minute. Drain on towel and set aside.
Combine kohlrabi, fennel, shallot, arugula, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and toss. Taste and adjust lemon/oil or salt if needed. Plate salad and top with shaved grana padano, freshly ground pepper and fried capers.
Roasted Sunchokes
Paul Magu-Lecugy, Rêve Bistro, Lafayette
If you thought you had a complicated relationship with vegetables, you’ve never heard of France’s thorny history with the sunchoke. According to Rêve Bistro’s Paul Magu-Lecugy, the French traditionally classified the Jerusalem artichoke (as it’s also known) as fit only for animals and the very poor. That changed with the Nazi invasion of France during World War II, when the Germans confiscated most of the country’s food to feed its army—except for sunchokes.
“Many of the French survived completely on sunchokes or risked starvation,” recounts Magu-Lecugy. “Growing up, my grandmother would not eat them; my mother would, reluctantly.”
It’s perhaps no surprise that this root veggie has only recently come back into fashion. For his part, Magu-Lecugy loves them. He describes the flavor as nutty, “similar to a roasted chestnut with the skin on.” Texturally, they resemble a potato, and can be treated the same in that they can be shredded, baked, pureed, and more, with “each technique bringing out a different flavor and texture.” While they can be prepared multiple ways, Magu-Lecugy says he associates the winter vegetable with game season in France and often cooks them accordingly.
“Sunchokes,” he says, “are a perfect side dish for venison.”
Recipe
Ingredients:
1 pound sunchokes (wash and peel or scrub)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
2 sprigs thyme
Slice sunchokes into 1.5-inch chunks. Heat a skilled on the stove with olive oil and sauté them for about 5 min, until they start to turn golden brown (stirring a few times). Add a few whole cloves of garlic (leave the peel on and smash), 2 sprigs of thyme, a generous tablespoon of butter, and season with salt & pepper.
Put the pan into a 350°F pre-heated oven and roast for 45 minutes until soft.