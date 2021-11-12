We know, we know. Lumping enormously diverse cuisines like Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese into one category is absurd. But that’s kind of the point.
It wasn’t that long ago when the “Asian” section in the supermarket was confined to a few compact shelves. Compare that to earlier this year when the Bay Area food press spent weeks obsessing over the launch of the new San Francisco branch of the Korean American grocery chain H Mart. Asian restaurants used to be clustered in strip malls and food courts; now San Ramon’s outpost of Vietnamese fine-dining icon Slanted Door serves as an anchor tenant and lead marketing draw for the upscale City Center Bishop Ranch shopping complex. Chinese and Thai food used to dominate; now we can sample everything from authentic Cambodian and Malaysian to regionally specific Chinese and Thai street fare. American fast-food standards like KFC and Burger King are being usurped by intriguing Asian chains, from Bonchon’s iterations of Korean fried chicken to the offerings of Marugame Udon. And that’s not even mentioning the hyper-focused pop-ups (Japanese okonomiyaki! Nepalese momos!) or the popular 626 Night Market, which mimics the street food markets you find across Asia and sells out the Alameda County Fairgrounds three times a summer.
For the epicurious, it’s a brave, infinitely fascinating new culinary world. But perhaps the most interesting development is the rise of a new generation of young Asian and Asian American chefs who are increasingly uncompromising in the food they put out to the world.
“There’s a new wave of cooks who want to connect with their roots, are really proud of their heritage, and aren’t willing to dumb things down to accommodate others,” says Nite Yun of Oakland’s acclaimed Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai. “At the same time, more people are aware of and open to the diversity. I think it’s so awesome to see Asian chefs just going for it and owning their cuisine. It’s this attitude of ‘This is the food I want to cook, and if you don’t like it, then don’t eat it.’”
We like it. We’ll eat it. Let’s explore.
FUSION
NORA HARON MARRIES CALIFORNIAN AND SINGAPOREAN FLAVORS—WITHOUT LOSING THE FOOD’S SOUL.
It’s safe to say that eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Prima’s longtime location in downtown Walnut Creek was being replaced by a … Singaporean concept? Which is why chef and co-owner Nora Haron came up with what she hopes will be one of SanDai’s signature dishes: the laksa ravioli. A noodle soup dish popular in Southeast Asia—Haron is Singaporean of Indonesian and Indian descent—laksa is renowned for its spicy, deeply flavorful broth enriched with curry coconut milk and seafood. Haron’s refined spin on one of her favorite childhood foods presents an oversize handmade ravioli stuffed with minced Malaysian-style sambal shrimp bathed in made-from-scratch laksa broth. The resulting dish wouldn’t seem out of place at Prima—at least not visually.
“I created it as an homage to Prima and to make an easy, familiar transition from that menu to mine,” Haron says. “It’s also this beautiful representation of Southeast Asian, Indonesian-Malaysian cuisine with the sambal filling and that delicious coconut sauce on top.”
It’s also representative of the modern- fusion approach she plans for SanDai, now set to open early next year: embracing California-style fresh and local without compromising the integrity of the cuisine’s core Asian flavors.
“Many of the ingredients around here are not available in Singapore,” she says. “So, I use what’s available to me to make food with the flavors that I grew up on. I do try to make it familiar to the California palate, but without ever forgetting where this was all derived from.”
BAKED GOODS
THIRD CULTURE’S MOCHI MUFFIN TOOK THE BAY AREA BY STORM.
It started as a whisper: “Have you tried one of those mochi muffins?” At first these irresistible treats sprinkled with sesame seeds were available only as a special at chef Sam Butarbutar’s café in Berkeley (Butarbutar recalls customers following him from his van in an attempt to score a muffin before the café opened). But couple Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu have quickly ramped up production at their fledgling Third Culture Bakery in Berkeley, which has expanded to include Walnut Creek’s recently opened matcha cafe.
While Third Culture has come out with several other products—doughnuts, brownies, and its own brand of matcha tea using stone-ground green tea powder—that muffin remains their standard bearer. What explains the enormous appeal?
“You’ve got the coconut sugar, then we squeeze in fresh pandan,” Shyu says. “There’s coconut milk that lends a caramel flavor, and we use rice flour that gives it crunch on the outside and chewiness in the middle. It’s foreign but still really familiar, with notes of caramel and molasses. Sam created it out of nostalgia for cooking with his mom in Indonesia, and I think you can taste that—it took on a life of its own.”
The evocative flavors and textures proved particularly potent in a region home to many first- and second-generation Asian Americans. In fact, both Butarbutar and Shyu (who is from Taiwan) were born abroad before moving to the United States Their upbringings shaped not just their palates but their views, something reflected in the name of their bakery: “Third culture kids” is a term for children who grew up in a culture different than that of their parents.
“You can see that in the muffin: It’s both super Western and Indonesian,” Shyu says. “It’s a cross of cultures, a blending of cultures, and then forming something new. We didn’t want to just make another croissant.”
SANDWICHES
ASIAN INSPIRATIONS ENLIVEN A CLASSIC AMERICAN STAPLE AT OK’S DELI.
When he was working for Palo Alto fine-dining destination Maum and brainstorming the casual concept that would eventually become Ok’s Deli, Albert Ok kept coming back to one thing.
“I assumed everyone loves sandwiches,” he says. “I also recognized that almost every culture had their own sandwich-type offering. So, the idea started there.”
Those words proved prophetic, as his pop-up featuring Asian American takes on the lunch favorite has been a success since launching last year in Oakland. Ok’s menu reads like the dream of a food-obsessed kid who grew up in the East Bay pivoting between two culinary touchstones: American fast food and his parents’ home-cooked Korean fare. At his deli, however, Ok strives to avoid being pigeonholed, embracing a more general Asian American theme that can encompass such inventive creations as Wagyu corned beef, Spam-mi, a cumin beef wrap, and a Sichuan hot chicken—nearly everything made from scratch.
It’s that last one in particular that helped put him on the map. For this spin on the Nashville-born spicy fried chicken sando, Ok draws inspiration from Taiwanese-style “popcorn chicken” in crafting an intense, extra-crispy cutlet bathed in a blend of 12 Sichuan spices. Add lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, and honey mustard with a toasted housemade sesame seed bun and you’ve got Ok Deli’s most popular sandwich. Like the rest of the menu, it’s kind of Asian, kind of American—but mostly just delicious.
“We love to pull inspiration from all areas of food to create something that is hopefully unique and harmonious,” says Ok.
FINE DINING
SLANTED DOOR PAVED THE WAY FOR A NEW GENERATION OF CONTEMPORARY ASIAN RESTAURANTS.
Whether it’s the multi-course, prix fixe elegance of James Syhabout’s Michelin- starred Commis or the tonkatsu ramen’s 16-hour simmered pork bone broth, house-made noodles, Berkshire pork belly slices, and marinated, soft-boiled Jidori egg at Ramen Hiroshi, the concept of “fine dining” is a nebulous one these days. However defined, it’s hard to argue that anyone has done more to bring Asian food into the contemporary culinary conversation than Charles Phan’s Slanted Door.
“When Slanted Door came onto the scene [in 1995 ], it made everyone aware of Asian food in fine dining and really shattered that glass ceiling of expectation,” says the restaurant’s Dong Choi, who helped open the San Francisco and San Ramon locations. “Especially for Vietnamese, which had always been in the realm of mom-and-pop restaurants, and that got turned on its head.”
For Choi, who brings decades of experience in the arena, it’s the range of modern dining experiences in the Asian food scene that’s striking in recent years. Particularly since the pandemic, he’s noticed Asian chefs previously working in upscale sit-down restaurants taking the leap to launch projects that are more “near and dear to what they want to do, bringing with them the fine-dining chops, careful sourcing, and refinement of flavors.”
At Slanted Door, says Choi, the goal has always been to elevate the food with more traditional European-influenced fine-dining concepts such as ambience and design, an expansive wine list, and top-notch service. (One of the reasons Phan expanded to San Ramon’s City Center was to be part of a project designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano.) One menu item in particular exemplifies the Slanted Door approach: shaking beef. A classic dish in Vietnamese cuisine, Slanted Door’s version uses larger cubes of quality steak cooked medium rare, accented by choice local ingredients.
“It’s a simple stir-fried dish, but our version is ingredient driven,” he explains. “It’s the little things: grass-fed beef, the way the sauce is handmade, the Sausalito watercress. The sourcing is critical, combined with the technique to make it all happen.”
STREET FOOD
AUTHENTIC, FUNKY, FLAVOR-PACKED: STREET DISHES POP UP IN THE EAST BAY.
Nite Yun was literally eating at a street-side noodle stand in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh when she decided to open a Bay Area restaurant specializing in … authentic Cambodian street food. Not coincidentally, the biggest seller at what would eventually become her acclaimed Oakland eatery, Nyum Bai, is kuy teav phnom penh, the country’s signature noodle soup.
“This was the noodle soup I ate every weekend growing up,” says Yun. “My mom made it and we would have people over to eat, so it has such wonderful memories. And I noticed the ramen trend and thought, People have got to know about this!”
Yun ended up reverse engineering her mom’s version, in addition to many of the other traditional Cambodian dishes of her childhood. She vowed to be as true to the original dishes as possible and found that customers responded positively. For example, one of her top-selling menu items makes ample use of fermented fish paste, a pungent ingredient beloved in Cambodia but more unfamiliar to Western palates.
“Some told me not to use fermented fish paste because it has an ‘awful smell,’” Yun recalls. “But I love the smell, so why not use it—it’s such a key ingredient in Cambodian cooking. It ended up being really popular because it was so new to people.”
The noodle soup on the other hand is a familiar dish that’s universally accessible— even if the ingredients are more exotic than your typical chicken noodle. Yun creates a “clear, sweet umami” broth for the rice noodles by simmering pork bones, dried seafood, onions, and daikon for up to eight hours. Toppings vary but can include everything from pork intestines and liver to ground pork and shrimp. (Did we mention that this is eaten for breakfast in Cambodia?) Yun finishes hers with minced fried garlic, scallions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.
“I think more Asian restaurants are starting from the point that ‘This is what we ate growing up, this is good food, so why not put it on the menu,’” she says. “Kuy teav phnom penh is something I love to eat. To this day, I can still eat it all the time.”
