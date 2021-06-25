BEST WAY TO HIT THE HAY
Tools and techniques to help you get a good night’s sleep.
It’s been a stressful year, so it’s no surprise that people have been having trouble sleeping. Here at Diablo, we tried out local sleep- inducing remedies—and we can hardly keep our eyes open. Following are three of our favorites.
You’re sure to nod off into a state of “fanciful hypnagogia” with Poetry Nap, an enchanting experience founded by East Bay performance artists and poets Jodie Kleeman and Robert Wyald. Whether you’re listening to a Poetry Nap podcast or attending one of the live shows (which were based at Berkeley’s Rudramandir meditation center, pre-COVID; new locations are in the works), you’ll be happy to have your pillow and blanket. Combining poetry with storytelling and music, Poetry Nap will take you on a relaxing journey. poetrynap.com.
Say good night by massaging a dab of Natural CBD Sleep Cream on your temples, along your forehead, and around your collarbones. Made by Berkeley-based Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics and available at Mighty Market in Martinez, the citrus- lavender cream will provide a smooth slide into unconsciousness. mighty.market.
For extreme cases of tossing and turning, take the advice of sleep guru Matthew Walker, founder of the Center for Human Sleep Science at UC Berkeley. He recommends staying away from sleeping pills, which according to him don’t provide the same benefits as naturally induced sleep. Instead, try cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, in which a trained provider helps you identify the thoughts and feelings that contribute to sleeplessness. Walker also teaches an online master class on the science of better sleep. humansleepscience.com.
READERS' PICKS
BARBERSHOP
Empire Barbershop, Concord, empire-barbershop.com.
Runner-up | Studio 17 Men’s Salon, Walnut Creek, stephaniecox.glossgenius.com.
BEAUTY PRODUCTS
Salon 77 West, Danville and Pleasanton, salon77west.com.
Runner-up | Changes Salon and Day Spa, Walnut Creek, changessalon.com.
BLOW OUT BAR
The Extension and Blowout Bar, Danville, theebbar.com.
Runner-up | Caroline’s Blowdrys and Base Color, Lafayette, blowdrysandbasecolor.com.
CHIROPRACTOR
Mt. Diablo Sport and Spine, Pleasant Hill, mtdiablosportandspine.com.
Runner-up | Cantrell Chiropractic Inc., San Ramon, cantrellchiro.com.
MEDICAL SPA (BOTOX, INJECTABLES, LASERS)
Encore Medspa, Pleasanton and Walnut Creek, encore mdspa.com.
Runner-up | SkinScience Medical Spa, Pleasant Hill, skinsciencemedicalspa.com.
DAY SPA
Changes Salon and Day Spa, Walnut Creek, changessalon.com.
Runner-up | The Woodhouse Day Spa, Walnut Creek, woodhouse spas.com.
NAIL SALON
Changes Salon and Day Spa, Walnut Creek, changessalon.com.
Runner-up | The Woodhouse Day Spa, Walnut Creek, woodhouse spas.com.
HAIR EXTENSIONS
Salon 77 West, Danville and Pleasanton, salon77west.com.
If you want extensions done right and [to] look great, Salon 77 West in Danville is the place. They specialize in hair extensions, from matching your hair color to sewing in the hair. It looks amazing and all so natural. –Cindy Taylor, Pleasanton
Runner-up | Celebration Salon, Alamo, celebrationhairsalon.com.
FACIAL
Encore Medspa, Pleasanton and Walnut Creek, encore mdspa.com.
Runner-up | Skin by Lexie, Walnut Creek, skinbylexie.glossgenius.com.
ALTERNATIVE THERAPIES PROVIDER
Arctic Restore, Alamo, arcticrestore.com.
Runner-up | Body Love Cafe, Walnut Creek, bodylovecafe.com.
HAIR SALON
Caroline’s Salon, Lafayette, carolinessalon.net.
Runner-up | Salon 77 West, Danville and Pleasanton, salon77west.com.
WAXING
Skin by Lexie, Walnut Creek, skinbylexie.glossgenius.com.
Runner-up | The Wax Boutique, Pleasant Hill, thewaxboutiquephill.com.
LASH AND BROW SALON
Lashify Studio, Lafayette, lashifystudio.com.
I love Lashify! Everyone is so friendly and welcoming as soon as you step inside. They know what length and curl will be perfect for your eye shape, and [my lashes] look amazing until my next appointment. The best part? I always leave there feeling so rejuvenated and refreshed! –L.L., Moraga
Runner-up | Walnut Creek Aesthetics, Walnut Creek, walnutcreek aesthetics.com.
MASSAGE
Loosen Up Bodywork, Danville and Walnut Creek, loosenupbodywork.com.
Runner-up | Changes Salon and Day Spa, Walnut Creek, changessalon.com.
TANNING SALON
Apres Soleil Tans and Boutique, Walnut Creek, apressoleiltans.com.
Runners-up | Timeless Beauty Bar, Walnut Creek, thetimelessbeauty bar.net; Glo Tanning Studio, Walnut Creek, glotanningstudio.net.
EDITORS' PICKS
MOST EXOTIC WAY TO CHILL OUT
MeloMelo Kava Bar, Berkeley
Are you so stressed out you feel like you have a very busy squirrel in your brain? Well, make that little Mr. Stressy stop! How? With a very cool glass of kava, a traditional concoction from the South Pacific, at MeloMelo Kava Bar in Berkeley—and now Oakland. Try kava drinks both plain and inventive, including the Melo Colada, which combines kava with pineapple and coconut cream. MeloMelo’s kava drinks come in single servings and 32- and 64-ounce growlers, so you can mellow out a little or a lot. melomelokavabar.com.
BEST SALON FOR A SUPER-CHIC HAIRCUT
Citrus Salon, Martinez
At the large, loft-like Citrus Salon, a local favorite located on Martinez’s Main Street, the vibe is welcoming and hip. But it’s the artistry of its stylists that’s through the roof. If you want a sharp, edgy modern look; tousled, beachy waves; or a classic feminine style, look no further: Citrus has a deep bench, and the knowledgeable team can help match you with the right stylist for your needs. “Every stylist is well-rounded, and they listen to and connect with our guests,” says owner Candice Gliatto. “They want to celebrate who you are on the inside, to make you feel confident and beautiful.” In addition, Citrus uses naturally derived Aveda products in its color treatments and stocks a wide variety of the line’s offerings for sale. citrus-salon.com.
BEST PRODUCTS TO GET YOUR GLOW ON
Marie Veronique, Berkeley
Founded by chemist Marie-Veronique Nadeau in 2002, Berkeley-based company Marie Veronique is known for its luxurious, science-oriented skincare products. The collection includes everything from cleansers and masks, to shaving oils and sunscreens, to the highly concentrated serums that have long been the company’s best sellers—and for good reason: They leave skin glowing. Top choices are the award-winning collagen- boosting Gentle Retinol Night Serum ($110 for 1 ounce) and the Vitamins C+E+Ferulic Serum ($90 for 1 ounce), which is an effective retinol alternative. A good way to sample both is with the Age Smart Kit, which consists of one-fourth-ounce. bottles of the two serums along with four other samples of the company’s signature products ($120). marieveronique.com.
BEST MASSAGE TO SOOTHE MIND AND BODY
The Woodhouse Day Spa, Walnut Creek
Ready for some serious calm in your life? Book a body treatment at the Woodhouse Day Spa in Walnut Creek, where a peaceful environment provides the perfect setting for a Swedish massage or a muscle-kneading deep-tissue massage. The soothing starts as soon as you enter the spa and don a soft robe and squishy, foot-massaging sandals. Even the beautiful scents used in this relaxing retreat will have you slowing down and breathing deeply. Warmed massage tables are a thoughtful extra as you prepare to completely unwind. woodhousespas.com.