DM2107_073_DIG1.png

Create the perfect outdoor patio with help from Kathleen Burke Design.

READERS' PICKS

FLOORING/CARPET

Blodgett’s Abbey Carpet  and Flooring, Lafayette, lafayette.abbeycarpet.com.

Runner-up | Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.

HOME DECOR

Elsie Green, Concord,  elsiegreen.com.

Runner-up | Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.

DM2107_076_DIG1.png

Kathleen Burke Design

INTERIOR DESIGNER

Kathleen Burke Design, Lafayette, kathleenburke.com.

Kathleen and team are a pleasure to work with. Their professionalism and ability to reimagine a room to create a beautiful space is what you can expect working with this gifted team! I have worked with other design firms through the years, but none [has] delivered like Kathleen Burke Design. –Eileen Gebbia, San Francisco

Runner-up | Kelsey Herrick Design,  Walnut Creek, kelseyherrickdesign.com.

DM2107_067_DIG1.png

J. Montgomery Designs

LANDSCAPE DESIGN

J. Montgomery Designs, Alamo, johnmontgomerylandscape architects.com.

Runner-up | Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery, Walnut Creek, ruthbancroft garden.org.

MOVING COMPANY

Anderson Bros. Movers, Martinez, andersonbrosmovers.com.

Runner-up | Waters Moving and  Storage, Martinez, watersmoving.com.

OUTDOOR FURNITURE STORE

Terra Outdoor Living, multiple locations, terraoutdoor.com.

Runner-up | Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

Dana Green, Lafayette,danagreenteam.com.

Runner-up | Chawla Real Estate Team, Danville, chawlarealestate.com.

SOLAR SERVICES

Solar Technologies, San Ramon, solartechnologies.com.

Runner-up | Diablo Solar Services, Martinez, diablosolar.com.

HOME LIGHTING

Cole’s Interiors, Concord,  colesinteriors.com.

Runner-up | Walnut Creek Lighting Company, Walnut Creek, walnutcreek lighting.net.