READERS' PICKS
FLOORING/CARPET
Blodgett’s Abbey Carpet and Flooring, Lafayette, lafayette.abbeycarpet.com.
—
Runner-up | Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.
HOME DECOR
Elsie Green, Concord, elsiegreen.com.
—
Runner-up | Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.
INTERIOR DESIGNER
Kathleen Burke Design, Lafayette, kathleenburke.com.
Kathleen and team are a pleasure to work with. Their professionalism and ability to reimagine a room to create a beautiful space is what you can expect working with this gifted team! I have worked with other design firms through the years, but none [has] delivered like Kathleen Burke Design. –Eileen Gebbia, San Francisco
—
Runner-up | Kelsey Herrick Design, Walnut Creek, kelseyherrickdesign.com.
LANDSCAPE DESIGN
J. Montgomery Designs, Alamo, johnmontgomerylandscape architects.com.
—
Runner-up | Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery, Walnut Creek, ruthbancroft garden.org.
MOVING COMPANY
Anderson Bros. Movers, Martinez, andersonbrosmovers.com.
—
Runner-up | Waters Moving and Storage, Martinez, watersmoving.com.
OUTDOOR FURNITURE STORE
Terra Outdoor Living, multiple locations, terraoutdoor.com.
—
Runner-up | Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.
REAL ESTATE AGENCY
Dana Green, Lafayette, danagreenteam.com.
—
Runner-up | Chawla Real Estate Team, Danville, chawlarealestate.com.
SOLAR SERVICES
Solar Technologies, San Ramon, solartechnologies.com.
—
Runner-up | Diablo Solar Services, Martinez, diablosolar.com.
HOME LIGHTING
Cole’s Interiors, Concord, colesinteriors.com.
—
Runner-up | Walnut Creek Lighting Company, Walnut Creek, walnutcreek lighting.net.