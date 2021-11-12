With its magnificent pool and spa setting, outdoor kitchen, vegetable gardens, and meandering pathways, this Lafayette residence is an outdoor entertainer’s dream.
But it did not begin this way.
Camp and Camp was hired to solve the homeowner’s challenge: a desire to create a useable rear yard on a 2:1 slope (the yard slopes 1 foot for every 2 horizontal feet) with a relatively small flat area at the base. Originally, the project was ignited by the owners’ need for a larger parking garage and accessory dwelling unit, in addition to their passion for outdoor entertaining.
Camp and Camp’s design team looked for creative solutions at every turn, including lifting the pool edge so they could gain two vertical feet. From there, a raised bond beam (a concrete element that adds extra support to the pool wall) set the stage for the rear pool wall and the elevated spa above. The final ascent to the pinnacle of the property—the exterior fireplace, pizza oven, and roasting pit, and adjacent living area—serves as the ideal outdoor gathering place with views of the Diablo Valley.
The design team also optimized conditions for the property’s thriving vegetable and herb gardens. Each zone of the yard is accessible through meandering garden walkways with stone slab stairs. Boulders and succulents adorn focal plantings throughout the landscaping scheme.
Camp and Camp Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture, urban design and land planning firm located in Walnut Creek, California. www.campandcamp.com