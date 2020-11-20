A young Alamo family envisioned a large, open space with a lot of natural light that blended seamlessly with the outdoors for their home, which originally had four separate interior walls dividing the kitchen from the living room, family room, and dining room. Additionally, the kitchen was in the middle of the house, sectioning off the eating area from the family room.
Removing the four interior walls and replacing them with a new ridge beam retrofitted into the roof system established a large open space. An added vertical pier created an aesthetic division of the rooms.
The old eating area was transformed into a new playroom for the family’s youngster. While the dining room was kept in the same location, it is now integrated into the spacious communal areas.
The kitchen was relocated to the back of the home, where a wall of sliding glass doors and dramatic story windows invite natural light to flood the space, along with giving a direct view of the backyard. A new pass-through window with a quartz slab shelf makes outdoor entertaining a breeze. Central to the kitchen is a large island with a waterfall edge that welcomes you into the room.
The range is set in the back, complemented by the range hood and pot filler. A built-in oven with microwave, warming drawer, and under-counter wine reserve round out this dynamic kitchen remodel.
Sliding barn doors allow for plenty of pantry storage. Hardwood flooring throughout the house and finishing touches of black matte fixtures create the sleek, simple style that the homeowners wanted.
