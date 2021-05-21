Home & Design Trade Secrets

Successful gardens use plants that are well-suited to the region. Get to know your climate zone, what kind of sun you have, and how much irrigation will be available. From there, narrow down your selections based on color, size, fruit, etc.
Landscape Plant Source
Decorating your house inside or out with plants is a great way to make your home stand out. Elevate the interior of your home by including some large plants in your décor.
Diablo magazine
Visit the planning and building department of the local jurisdiction at the beginning of every project to start a relationship with planners and building officials as well as filter out any issues that could affect your project timeline.
There are so many applications for tile and stone both in and out of the home. Besides counters, backsplashes, and showers, consider cladding outdoor fireplaces, feature walls, flooring, patios, bars, and even pools with tile or stone when selecting materials.
All Natural Stone
When planning a bathroom remodel, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis.
The Bath Studio
Clip flowers or plants from your yard and add them to plain glass jars or small vases to create your own charming centerpiece.
Gayler Design Build
Before finalizing the materials for your project, bring the samples home to view them in the space for which they are intended. The lighting and other elements around the samples can make the materials appear differently than in the showroom.
Douglah Designs
Start with two colors and a neutral when creating a color palette for your project. The biggest pieces in the room, like a sofa or rug, should be in one of your main color choices. Ivory, White, grey or black work great as neutrals.
Diablo Design Group
When it comes to bathroom design nothing makes a bigger impression than tile—whether it’s on the floor, in the shower, or used for a decorative backsplash behind the sink. If you’re retiling a shower, be sure your new tile reaches all the way to the ceiling. This will create a much cleaner and more finished look.
All Natural Stone
While most people might think using smaller furniture in a tight space will create the illusion of a larger area, the opposite is actually true.
Gayler Design Build
Wall coverings are back, and they are the best use of material in a house to soften a hard elevation and give it texture—a big bang for your buck.
Douglah Designs
Always fill any crack in your concrete with caulking or mastic. This will help slow down the erosion and settling of your slab.
Liquid Coating Designs