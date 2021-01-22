A warm, modern flow transformed this formerly small and dark 1948 rancher into a light-filled home. Inside and outside living spaces were completely reimagined. Inside, the floor plan was expanded to create distinct public and private areas that integrate with the landscape. Outside, a parklike rear yard facilitates child’s play and social gatherings.
This family-friendly residence includes a master suite addition, as well as two updated bedrooms and bathrooms. Walls of windows at the front porch, dining area, and master bedroom draw light in. The open family, dining, and kitchen area acts as the central living space and separates the master bedroom from the other two bedrooms. The kitchen— finished in marine-grade plywood, Corian countertops, and locally sourced accent tiles—can stand up to daily life with young children. A similar palette has been used in both bathrooms, bringing a sense of cohesiveness. The renewed home, built by MK Construction, maintains a compact and efficient footprint while providing adequate room for a growing family. The interior connects seamlessly to a private outdoor living space planted with drought-tolerant vegetation. At the rear yard, the contemporary cedar-wrapped master suite is juxtaposed with a simple gable roof addition that integrates well with the existing house. The landscape, designed by Envision Landscape Studio, incorporates some playful components, including a grass-covered mound with a tunnel and vertical herb planter screens.
Roberta Avenue enables an easy, retreatlike lifestyle, with an open interior and rich connection to the outdoors.
