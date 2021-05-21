Walnut Creek residents moving into their dream home in Sonoma were in need of design inspiration. The new homeowners wanted a relaxed, clean, and sophisticated interior to match their lifestyle. When they turned to the design team to help achieve their vision, they shared photos and posts saved from pouring over fabric books, lighting catalogs, and furniture options.
Close collaboration (along with a few surprise twists) created a space that perfectly matched these homeowners. In the library, the richness of the walnut fireplace and coffered ceilings called for decor that would be complementary but not distracting. Jewel tones were selected to enrich the wood hues. With this in mind, the classic Chesterfield sofa in navy leather and sleek mid-century modern green recliner were the ideal additions to give this space a formal yet relaxed feel. To complete the look, a thick wool rug in a deep green was added to anchor the room providing the perfect balance to the traditional decor but with a fresh contemporary vibe.
After construction wrapped up on the bedroom, it became apparent that the beloved natural light during the day would be an issue for sleeping in. To solve this issue, woven wood shades with blackout lining were added, giving the homeowners the functionality needed along with added texture. The beauty of the woven wood was carried throughout the house, complementing each room and addressing the specific light and privacy needs of those spaces. Shades were the finishing touches needed to turn this house into a home perfectly suited for the owners.
Countrywood Interiors Inc is a full service interior design firm and retail shop in Walnut Creek. Visit their website at www.countrywoodinteriors.com