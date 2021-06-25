DM2107_091_DIG1.png

Brady Thomas Photography goes above and beyond to capture every moment.

READERS' PICKS

J’aime Bridal

BRIDAL BOUTIQUE

J’aime Bridal, Pleasanton,jaimebridal.com.

J’aime Bridal Salon is beautiful! They have the best selections of dresses and the staff is amazing! Everyone is very helpful and truly cares about making this experience a beautiful and memorable [one]. –Audrey Zaremba, Livermore

Runner-up | Recycle Bridal Boutique, San Ramon, recyclebridal.net.

CATERER

AWG Private Chefs, multiple  locations, awgprivatechefs.com.

Runner-up | Eat Drink Be Merry  Catering Co., Walnut Creek,  edbmcatering.com.

Ruth Bancroft Garden  and Nursery

EAST BAY WEDDING VENUE

Ruth Bancroft Garden  and Nursery, Walnut Creek,  ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Runner-up | The Gardens at Heather  Farm, Walnut Creek, gardenshf.org.

HOTEL

Lafayette Park Hotel and Spa, Lafayette, lafayetteparkhotel.com.

Runner-up | The Rose Hotel, Pleasanton, rosehotel.net.

Enchantment Floral

FLORIST

Enchantment Floral, Livermore, enchantment-floral.com.

Runner-up | Florali, Walnut Creek, florali.com.

PHOTOGRAPHER

Brady Thomas Photography,  Benicia, bradythomasphotography .com.

Runner-up | Hazy Lane Studios, Walnut Creek, hazylanestudios.com.

VIDEOGRAPHER

CA and C Video Productions,  Pittsburg, cacvideo.com.

Runner-up | Amos Productions,  Livermore, amospro.com.

WEDDING PLANNER

Events by Pins and Petals,  Danville, pinsandpetals.com.

[Events by Pins and Petals] is the absolute best wedding planning company in the Bay Area. Erin’s personal touch and organization stand above all the competition. –Ben Seabury, Diablo

Runner-up | Eventfully Yours Event Designs, Concord, eventdesigns byrayna.com.