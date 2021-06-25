READERS' PICKS
BRIDAL BOUTIQUE
J’aime Bridal, Pleasanton, jaimebridal.com.
J’aime Bridal Salon is beautiful! They have the best selections of dresses and the staff is amazing! Everyone is very helpful and truly cares about making this experience a beautiful and memorable [one]. –Audrey Zaremba, Livermore
Runner-up | Recycle Bridal Boutique, San Ramon, recyclebridal.net.
CATERER
AWG Private Chefs, multiple locations, awgprivatechefs.com.
Runner-up | Eat Drink Be Merry Catering Co., Walnut Creek, edbmcatering.com.
EAST BAY WEDDING VENUE
Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery, Walnut Creek, ruthbancroftgarden.org.
Runner-up | The Gardens at Heather Farm, Walnut Creek, gardenshf.org.
HOTEL
Lafayette Park Hotel and Spa, Lafayette, lafayetteparkhotel.com.
Runner-up | The Rose Hotel, Pleasanton, rosehotel.net.
FLORIST
Enchantment Floral, Livermore, enchantment-floral.com.
Runner-up | Florali, Walnut Creek, florali.com.
PHOTOGRAPHER
Brady Thomas Photography, Benicia, bradythomasphotography .com.
Runner-up | Hazy Lane Studios, Walnut Creek, hazylanestudios.com.
VIDEOGRAPHER
CA and C Video Productions, Pittsburg, cacvideo.com.
Runner-up | Amos Productions, Livermore, amospro.com.
WEDDING PLANNER
Events by Pins and Petals, Danville, pinsandpetals.com.
[Events by Pins and Petals] is the absolute best wedding planning company in the Bay Area. Erin’s personal touch and organization stand above all the competition. –Ben Seabury, Diablo
Runner-up | Eventfully Yours Event Designs, Concord, eventdesigns byrayna.com.