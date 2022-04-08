Nearly three decades ago, Mac McDonald created some buzz in Northern California wine country when he announced his Vision Cellars label. The talk was only partly about his wine, which had taken several years of experimentation before he released his first vintage, a 1997 pinot noir.
The chatter wasn’t so much about his path into the industry, either, as interesting as that was. He was born the son of a Texas backwoods moonshiner, and, upon moving to California after graduating from high school, took a job with PG&E.
Back then, McDonald attracted attention because he is Black. In an industry historically populated by white people—white men, specifically—he stood out.
Today, McDonald still garners his fair share of the spotlight, but now it’s for his impressive boutique wines, one of which—a 2018 Napa County blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot—sells for $115.
And the color of his skin is rarely part of the conversation anymore. Over the past few years, Northern California has improved the diversity of its wine industry, increasingly made up of Black, Latino, and Asian vintners, along with women of all races. Recently, the trend even made its way to TV, with shows like The Kings of Napa, Promised Land, and Grand Crew focusing on winery owners, winemakers, and wine influencers from powerful Black, Latino, and female-led families.
One noted industry figure—well known in the East Bay and beyond—is Phil Long, who opened his certified minority-owned Longevity Wines in Livermore in 2008. He is also the current president of the Association of African American Vintners (AAAV), a group that McDonald founded in 2002.
“Mac was recognized back in the ’90s for producing [highly ranked] mid-90-point Sonoma pinot noirs, not necessarily because he was a Black winemaker,” Long says. “But as he began to attend events, he noticed how very few African American winemakers and winery owners he met. They decided to band together and share resources and information to forge ahead in this industry.”
State of Change
The Golden State is now becoming a national leader in diversity in the wine industry, Long adds, due in part to the political and race crises of the past two years. “These events made it clear that diversity is a subject that needs to be discussed, and they sparked support from industry leaders who are serious about being part of the change,” he says. “Change is happening today at a greater pace than ever. I now see a huge effort from some very serious major players in the industry working to move the ball forward together; it is just beginning to pick up speed.”
And it seems natural that the Golden State is helping drive that change.
“California is home to more winemaking professionals than all the other states combined,” Long notes. “If California was a country, we would be the fourth-largest wine-producing country in the world, behind France, Italy, and Australia. It makes sense that California would have the largest concentration of Black winemakers.”
Finding a Seat at the Tasting Table
There’s a long way to go, however. Black vintners make up just about one-tenth of 1 percent of all winemakers and winery owners in the United States. Still, it is encouraging to see the growing number of Black winery owners who are also women, including Theodora Lee of Theopolis Vineyards in Yorkville, Andréa and Robin McBride of McBride Sisters Collection in Oakland, and Christine Wachira (who also holds a doctorate in nursing practice) of Kenyan American Wachira Wines and the new Karibu Wine Lounge in Alameda.
East Bay resident Paula Harrell is one of the newer entrepreneurs, running her own small-production P. Harrell Wines label. She sources her grapes from partner vineyards in Sonoma County, produces her wines at a Sebastopol custom-crush facility, and hosts wine events around the country.
Raised in San Francisco by her immigrant mother from Panama and Oklahoma-born father, Harrell earned her MBA from San Francisco State University and discovered— even as she enjoys a successful real estate and mortgage finance career—a love for the art and science of winemaking. She launched her own label seven years ago and feels the industry is making progress while still needing larger representation.
“I try to see being Black and a woman as less of an obstacle and more of an opportunity whenever possible,” she says. “But that doesn’t negate the fact that a significant part of the rest of the world still doesn’t always accept or acknowledge us in this industry. There is a growing community of Black winemakers, though gaining access to capital, stores, restaurants, larger contracts, and a seat at the table when it comes to the legalities and future of the industry continues to be challenging.”
Mentoring the Next Generation
To help inspire other people of color to follow their dreams, some of the wine experts are eager to share their experiences.
Wachira founded the Wachira Group, which includes her wine brand, in 2016, while still working full-time in neuroscience at Stanford Health Care. Now, she is forming an incubator mentorship program to bring more diversity to wine country.
Then there is the Napa Valley–based Roots Fund, launched last year as a nonprofit group designed to help guide the Black, Indigenous, and Latino wine communities through financial support, mentorship, and job placement at wineries, retailers, restaurants, and distributors.
Through the AAAV, meanwhile, Long helps coordinate the nonprofit’s scholarship program, which assists African American students with financial support, internships, and mentoring.
And now, Long is enjoying his own time in the spotlight. Longevity was named Livermore Valley’s Winery of the Year in 2018 and ranks the third-largest brand in Livermore Valley. Long and his son, assistant winemaker Phil Long Jr., had been producing about 3,500 cases a year, but a partnership with Bronco Wine Company formed in 2019 is poised to take Longevity to a much larger scale, with distribution across America.
As for the new crop of wine-focused, minority-themed TV shows, Long says he hasn’t watched the soap opera–style series but thinks their messages could be helpful.
“I applaud the effort to feature minorities in the industry,” he says. “I hope these shows inspire people of all colors to consider careers in wine by helping them to see themselves in our world.”