We don’t think about long-term care that much—mainly because we’d really rather not.
But at some point, parents may have to make a move from their familiar home into a place for older people; and, of course, at some point, we all are likely to face the same decision.
The numbers are clear. Someone turning 65 today has an almost 70 percent chance of needing some type of long-term care down the road—so hoping that it won’t happen to us or our loved ones isn’t a plan. In fact, it’s a recipe for problems.
“You shouldn’t move in a crisis,” warns Anna Blaj of Moraga Retreat Care Home Inc. “But a lot of people wait, and they lose control.”
Of course, no one really wants to talk about any of this. “It’s not something that makes people happy,” says Blaj. “But the best last five years [of life] come in families that had a plan in place.”
So, the first rule is to plan ahead. Be prepared, because lives can change dramatically in the time it takes to visit a doctor or in the seconds it takes to lose balance on a stepladder.
And by planning ahead, questions can be asked and answered, and decisions can be made after careful consideration, not in the heat of the moment.
“People need to have realistic expectations,” says Blaj, which means assessing the degree of care they will likely need. Independent living may be perfect for some, for example, but not for others.
“A lot of people don’t understand the differences,” says Juliane Bigelow of CareQuest, an East Bay company that helps people find the right senior care.
ACTIVE COMMUNITIES
When most East Bay residents think of senior living, they tend to think of Rossmoor, a community in Walnut Creek for active people 55-plus. But Rossmoor is designed for seniors who can live independently rather than for those who need help on a regular basis.
Yes, Rossmoor houses about 10,000 people in independently owned homes (there is also a monthly fee, which is set by whichever one of the 22 homeowners’ associations oversees the property). It is full of amenities, but the two golf courses, four swimming pools, and miles of hiking trails, among other options, are for those who have the mobility to take advantage of them. And if a resident wants to transition to assisted living, that can only happen if care is brought in from outside.
“If you’re hoping to age in place, you’ll have to supply that for yourself,” says Ann Peterson, the director of communications at Rossmoor.
But for an active senior, the advantages are clear. “If you have an interest in something,” says Peterson, “there’s probably a club for it. Rossmoor is like its own little town.”
Some, however, would like to live in a big town, and for them, a place like Oakland’s Phoenix Commons makes sense. Located in Oakland near the Park Street Bridge to Alameda, Phoenix Commons is categorized as cohousing, with residents living in the same building but owning their own spaces.
There are one- and two- bedroom units, plus secure parking, and even though each condominium has a full kitchen, there are meal plans available as well. Like Rossmoor, there is no assisted living, but one of the central ideas of cohousing is that residents are committed to helping their neighbors and their community.
ASSISTED LIVING AND CONTINUING CARE
In assisted living, “life is simplified,” says Bigelow. Meals, laundry, and housekeeping are supplied, and caregivers are available to help. And there are amenities offered, as well as people to enjoy them with.
The range of options is wide, as some, like Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton and Viamonte in Walnut Creek, are aimed at active seniors who may want to have continuing care in the same location, while others are best suited for those who need more support. The key to finding the right place is knowing your priorities and determining what services matter most.
For example, some struggle with downsizing and aren’t ready to shrink from a full-size house to a studio. Others value outdoor space, even if it’s a balcony, while pet owners may focus on options for their companions.
And cost is a factor. At, say, $5,000 a month, savings and assets can dwindle precipitously, and it’s not unusual for seniors to spend five years, or perhaps even more, in assisted living and memory care.
There are some places— Viamonte among them—that, in essence, sell their spaces along with their care. “It’s a care contract,” clarifies Marcus Young, the Viamonte spokesperson.
The initial cost at Viamonte can range from $628,000 to $1.6 million, depending on the size of the space and other details—which include amenities and ongoing care—and there is also a monthly fee. But when the contract is closed out, 80 to 90 percent of the money is returned. “We can ensure a smoother and better continuity of care, no matter what,” Young explains.
Pleasanton’s Stoneridge Creek also offers a highly successful model: It’s a full-service community where all levels of long-term care are included on-site. Residents typically purchase one of the community’s 565 homes while still they are able to live independently and enjoy the many activities and amenities provided. Residents also pay a monthly fee, which includes access to continuing care, such as memory care and skilled nursing.
“A community like Stoneridge Creek allows seniors to extend and better enjoy their independence while gaining the peace of mind that comes from having a real plan in place for future needs as they arise,” explains Troy Bourne, a partner in Stoneridge Creek. A similar full-service community, called Diablo Glen, is slated to open in Walnut Creek within the next few years.
BOARD AND CARE
Over time, though, circumstances change, and a shift from a larger facility to a smaller one may make sense—and going from assisted living to board and care can be an option worth considering.
“Board and care” is not a concept many are familiar with, and the name itself doesn’t help explain it. A board and care facility usually operates out of a private home, with a limited number of residents (usually six or fewer) who share the space.
“We get calls from families who have had someone in assisted living for several years but feel the need for more care,” says Blaj. “In a larger setting, you have to be more autonomous.”
In the two houses Blaj operates, there are two staff members for six residents, so “automatically we provide a greater level of care.”
Residents have their own bedrooms, and live in private, free-standing homes, often in a suburban setting. They share common spaces, which allows staff members to keep a close eye on signs of health issues.
And since most board and care facilities are licensed for memory care, they “are truly age in place,” says Blaj.
MEMORY CARE
Memory care is designed “for those who have a hard time getting through the day,” says Bigelow. “People in memory care need more help with more things.”
As with assisted living, there are options in terms of unit size and staffing ratios, but amenities and activities are less important. Medical care is a necessity for memory care residents, and as a result, costs are higher (from $5,000 to $10,000 a month).
Often, memory care is part of a larger facility, and residents can transition from assisted living to memory care without moving.
INCREASED LEVELS OF CARE
Skilled nursing facilities are only for short-term stays after a major medical event, and after rehabilitation is done, patients return to assisted living, memory care, or hospice.
Hospice spaces can sometimes be found in larger facilities, along with assisted living and memory care, but they are often stand-alone operations. Hospice care, for those close to death, usually lasts for just a few weeks, but 50 percent of Medicare patients spend their last days in hospice.
All of the options for the last years of life come at a cost, both emotional and financial. Life savings can disappear in a matter of months when medical care and assisted living bills mount up, and a move from a spacious family home to a one-bedroom apartment in an enclosed building can be traumatizing.
The best way to ease the transition is to plan ahead, and be as prepared as possible for what may be an abrupt and uncomfortable change for everyone involved.
On the other hand, though, many seniors are surprised by how much they enjoy being in a community of their peers, with access to activities and friends. “So many people tell me they wish they had done this sooner,” says Bigelow.
A Planning Checklist
WHAT TO CONSIDER WHEN CHOOSING A SENIOR-LIVING ARRANGEMENT.
It is important to ask the right questions before making crucial decisions about the future. The following seven factors should be considered before picking a new place to live.
1 Medical status | Any discussion of long-term care must include the impact of all health issues. The two biggest are dementia and diabetes. Both can and should be tested for, and the results will go a long way in determining what options are available.
Mild dementia is not a deterrent in many assisted living facilities, but at a certain point, a move to memory care will become a necessity.
Diabetes can also become a major issue, because if the condition worsens, then access to a nurse on-site is needed.
2 Cost | Long-term care is expensive. Monthly costs can range from $3,000 to $10,000, depending on the care needed and a host of other factors, and the need for long-term care could extend for years. One major concern that relates directly to cost is the ratio of staff to patients, and an important question to ask is how long the average response time is when a resident calls for help. Obviously, the more staff, the quicker the response is likely to be.
3 Space | In Rossmoor, residents can buy co-ops, condos, or homes, but Rossmoor does not offer direct care as assisted living facilities do. Rossmoor residents can pay for home care (also expensive), but even in that community, downsizing is part of the process.
Assisted living units are usually one bedroom, though studios and two-bedroom spaces are also available. Outdoor space—balconies, most often—can be found, but as with anything, it comes at a price.
4 Kitchens and laundry | One of the biggest differences in assisted living facilities is the availability of meals. Some give pretty much unrestricted access to meals, regardless of time; others have strict schedules.
For some residents, the ability to cook for themselves is important, and they may want a kitchen in an assisted living facility. Others might be happy with just a kitchenette.
As for laundry, some facilities have full services, while others include washers and dryers in each unit.
5 Amenities | Most assisted living facilities have dining rooms and common areas, but some even have movie theaters and well-equipped gyms. A resident who loves movies will have different priorities than one who wants to lift weights three times a week.
6 Pets | Some facilities allow pets, but the range of services varies. For example, some may require residents to take full responsibility for care of their pets, while others will empty litter boxes and help with vet visits.
7 Aging in place | For many, the idea of aging in place is attractive, and many facilities offer that option. But this question must be asked: What circumstances would force a resident to move? For example, if medical care requirements increase, can the facility handle those needs? And if so, at what cost?
Which leads to another crucial question: What are the care fees? These can vary significantly from place to place, and getting an answer early can save stress, and money, later on.
Finally, a facility simply has to feel right. “The community needs to resonate with you,” says Juliane Bigelow of Care Quest. “The community is your home.”
A Pod of Your Own
DUBLIN-BASED COMPANY WELLNEST OFFERS SENIOR-APPROPRIATE DWELLING UNITS.
“In 2014, my father had a stroke,” says Bobby Arte, chief operating officer of Dublin-based WellNest. “We were looking for alternatives to institutional care, so we built an ADU [accessory dwelling unit] for him on our property.”
The free-standing “pod” turned out to be a solution for the family. “It proved to be far better for him,” Arte says, “and it worked so well for us that we wanted to offer the same thing to others.”
That led to the founding of WellNest, which makes the process of planning, permitting, and building an ADU—sometimes called a “granny unit”—faster and smoother.
The basic WellNest unit is about 315 square feet and includes a bathroom, kitchenette, and bedroom, all with senior-appropriate fixtures. The exterior can be fully customized to match the design of the existing house; it’s also possible to opt for larger buildings with more features.
“We get the permits signed off,” says Arte, which is a major advantage since permitting can be a notoriously difficult process. WellNest also takes care of the actual building of the unit. In addition, the company can handle financing. As Arte explains, “We take care of the heavy lifting.”
Though the initial price tag of around $175,000 is steep, with assisted living costs running anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 a month, it doesn’t take that long for a WellNest unit to pay for itself—and it’s a permanent addition to the property.
“Families are spending $8,000 to $10,000 a month with not much to show for it,” he says. “With WellNest, instead of liquidating assets, you’re creating one.”