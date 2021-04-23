The 16th Annual East Bay Women’s Conference—a five-part speaker series highlighting  inspiring women—kicked off in March with a live chat and question-and-answer session with Glennon Doyle, activist and New York Times best-selling author of Untamed and  Carry On, Warrior. Presented by the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau,  the conversation continued in April with Jennifer Ashton, M.D., and will extend until July with three more guests: British journalist Isha Sesay, writer and television host Amaryllis Fox, and lawyer and CEO Tina Tchen.