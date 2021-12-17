After the Wheelchair Foundation’s sold-out Drive Fore Mobility golf tournament at the Blackhawk Country Club in Danville, participants and their friends and family gathered to enjoy post-event festivities, a skills contest, a specialty cocktail bar, concessions, and dinner. There was also a live auction, which included covetable items and experiences such as a food-and-wine pairing for 10 at Castello Di Amorosa winery, an autographed and framed Kevin Durant jersey, a Joe Montana memorabilia collection, a private San Diego fishing trip, and much more. Enough funds were garnered to provide nearly 1,400 wheelchairs to individuals in need. Along with delivering chairs, the Wheelchair Foundation also works to bring international attention to the concerns of people with physical disabilities.
18th Annual Drive Fore Mobility Golf Tournament
- By Gabby Vanacore
-
-
