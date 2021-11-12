The Livermore Valley wine grape harvest began in August at Las Positas Vineyards, where the first grapes of the 2021 vintage were picked from the vine at 5 a.m. Later that morning, local clergy—which included a rabbi, priest, and pastor—blessed the harvest at Cuda Ridge Wines. This annual ceremony, a tradition that is over 100 years old, honors the nearby vineyards and Livermore Valley winemakers and growers. All oenophiles are encouraged to come visit and support the local wineries, as many have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and from the smoke damage that affected several grape varietals this past year.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.