The Livermore Valley wine grape harvest began in August at Las Positas Vineyards, where the first grapes of the 2021 vintage were picked from the vine at 5 a.m.  Later that morning, local clergy—which included a rabbi, priest,  and pastor—blessed the harvest  at Cuda Ridge Wines. This annual ceremony, a tradition that is  over 100 years old, honors the nearby vineyards and Livermore Valley winemakers and growers.  All oenophiles are encouraged to come visit and support the local wineries, as many have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and from the smoke damage that affected several grape varietals this past year.