Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, a nonprofit located in Oakland, held its signature gala event in April. In celebration of the families who are part of the Make-A-Wish community, kids took the stage and shared their musical talents while attendees watched from home. Donations were made, inspiring stories  were told, and there was a virtual red carpet and photobooth for all guests. In the end, enough money was raised to grant the wishes of 43 children in the Bay Area living with critical illnesses.