Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, a nonprofit located in Oakland, held its signature gala event in April. In celebration of the families who are part of the Make-A-Wish community, kids took the stage and shared their musical talents while attendees watched from home. Donations were made, inspiring stories were told, and there was a virtual red carpet and photobooth for all guests. In the end, enough money was raised to grant the wishes of 43 children in the Bay Area living with critical illnesses.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.