The JDRF Northern California Chapter hosted its 16th annual Summer Classic at Livermore’s Wente Vineyards. With the theme of “British Invasion” and NBC Bay Area news reporter Bob Redell serving as Master of Ceremonies, the event was a smash hit. After the golf tournament, attendees enjoyed cocktails and an evening dinner party. A live auction also took place, with items such as a luxury home-office essentials package and a seven-day vacation at Villa del Arco Resort and Spa in Cabo San Lucas. In the end, nearly $325,000 was raised and will go toward research for fighting type 1 diabetes.
