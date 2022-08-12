In May, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held the 22nd Animals on Broadway walk and festival at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek. Guests brought their pet pals and enjoyed activities such as visits with animals up for adoption, a best-dressed pet competition, vendor booths, and more. The annual event made $139,000 for ARF, which has seen over 46,000 cats and dogs placed with happy humans since its founding in the early 1990s.