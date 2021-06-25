At this free in-person event and virtual extravaganza, pet lovers and their furry friends joined Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) for the 21st annual Animals on Broadway, which took place at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza. With ARF booths set up outdoors, guests were able to join in on all the festive fun and help the nonprofit garner over $93,000 for animals in need. Donations are always welcome online, as all funds will go toward ARF’s shelter and adoptions, mobile services for low-income populations, disaster relief, and much more.
