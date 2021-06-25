At this free in-person event and virtual  extravaganza, pet lovers and their furry friends joined Tony La Russa’s Animal  Rescue Foundation (ARF) for the 21st  annual Animals on Broadway, which  took place at Walnut Creek’s Broadway  Plaza. With ARF booths set up outdoors, guests were able to join in on all the  festive fun and help the nonprofit  garner over $93,000 for animals in need.  Donations are always welcome online,  as all funds will go toward ARF’s shelter  and adoptions, mobile services for  low-income populations, disaster relief,  and much more.