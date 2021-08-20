Part of Lamorinda Arts Council’s (LAC) recurring Sunday online program, this segment featured local women including writers Marlene Dotterer, Josephine Mele, and Phyllis Houseman and artists Kimiko Kogure and Ruth Stanton. Throughout the webinar, the writers read excerpts from their work, and the artists presented their visual pieces in slideshows for the audience. This series—based on the idea that writers paint images with words—fits into LAC’s mission, which is to foster artistic expression in people of all ages throughout the Lamorinda area. LAC, which is celebrating its 71st year, is hoping to return to in-person events at the Lafayette Library soon.
