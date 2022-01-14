For Lamorinda Arts Council’s eighth annual  Art of Mixology craft cocktail competition,  drink enthusiasts gathered in Orinda Theatre Square to taste and vote for their favorite  libations. About 20 professional and amateur bartenders competed for cash prizes and  multiple awards, such as Mixologist of the Year, Top Amateur, and Audience Favorite. A few local restaurants were also in attendance, offering bites to go along with the drinks. And like last year, Art of Mixology Cocktail Kits were available. These included instructions and ingredients  for two cocktails that guests could make and enjoy from home. The 2021 Mixologist of the  Year award went to Antonio “Grande” Hall, of Oakland’s Parlour, for his Pele’s Passionate Punch. Also, Shweta Srivastava won the Top  Amateur award, and Portia Battistini, of the  Coop in Lafayette, was given both the Audience Favorite and the Art of Table Staging awards.