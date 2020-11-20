The pandemic could not put a stop to this popular extravaganza put on by the Lamorinda Arts Council. This year, participants were able to pick up preordered craft cocktail kits—which included recipes from the competing bartenders—and make the drinks at home. The winners were announced at the virtual live show, and the Mixologist of the Year Award went to Hailey Coder of Martinez’s Bar Cava for her drink called “Two Faced.”