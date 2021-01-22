In November, the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) put on Best of the Bankhead, a virtual benefit hosted by LVPAC executive director Chris Carter. Throughout the “fancy dress optional” evening, there were cameo video performances by popular artists such as pianist Jon Nakamatsu and ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro. Dinner and wine were delivered to the homes of the guests.
