Produced by the Dynamic Miss Faye Carol, a famous Berkeley singer, the Black Women’s Blues Festival took place at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. The event was a celebration of powerful Black female blues artists—including singers, instrumentalists, and poets. Guests were thrilled to gather outdoors for performances by Carol, vocalist and pianist Kito Kamili, emerging artist and San Francisco native Theresa Harris, poet and playwright Avotcja, and electric blues singer Lady Bianca. Also, there was a special presentation honoring the legendary Sugar Pie DeSanto. The festival was made possible by a Civic Arts Festival Grant from the City of Berkeley (in partnership with the Black Female Project) and by a grant from the Alliance for California Traditional Arts (in partnership with the Walter and Elise Haas Fund, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the California Endowment).
