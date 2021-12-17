DM2112_036_DIG1.png

Art and Robin Rangel and Denise Weiner

 Emily Mazzei

In September, Alamo residents Michael and Denise Weiner hosted an in-person outdoor concert at their home, organized by Chamber Music San Francisco. A local nonprofit, Chamber Music San Francisco is dedicated to presenting musical performances by outstanding artists at intimate venues around the Bay Area. This gathering featured wonderful live music from a San Francisco–based conductorless orchestra called One Found Sound, along with wine and hors d’oeuvres.