Over the course of this annual five-day festival, which dates back to 1969, Concord celebrated jazz with several performances. The series kicked off with artist Jinx Jones at the Veranda, then continued with the Big Jangle Tom Petty tribute band at Music and Market in Todos Santos Plaza, where there was also a tribute to the legacy of jazz in the city from mayor Tim McGallian and Elaine Schroth, the CEO and president of Visit Concord. Other concerts included Glib Rig at Concord Tap House and Grammy winner Matt Zebley Organ Trio at the Concord Historical Society. Guests also were able to attend an open house at the Concord Visitor Center and listen to the music of Dave Brubeck.
