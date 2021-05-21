DM2106_051_MOD1.png

Chuck Leavell and Dan Ashley

Every year, ABC-7 news anchor Dan Ashley presents Rock the CASA,  a musical fundraiser that benefits children and youth in the foster care  system. While the concert has previously taken place at Walnut Creek’s  Lesher Center for the Arts, this year’s extravaganza was entirely virtual  and featured Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones. Money was raised  for Friends of Camp Concord, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys and  Girls Clubs of Contra Costa.