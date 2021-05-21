Every year, ABC-7 news anchor Dan Ashley presents Rock the CASA, a musical fundraiser that benefits children and youth in the foster care system. While the concert has previously taken place at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, this year’s extravaganza was entirely virtual and featured Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones. Money was raised for Friends of Camp Concord, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Contra Costa.
