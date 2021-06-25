In the May issue, Diablo featured  15 local women who are trailblazers  in their respective fields, and three  of them are innovators in the world  of comedy. Laurie Kilmartin, Amy  Miller, and Zahra Noorbakhsh— all brilliant stand-up comics—took  part in the Diablo Women Comedy night, a virtual event that kept guests laughing. The program began with  Barney Fonzi, president and publisher  of Diablo Publications, who was  joined by Matt Teichmann, a  mixologist with On the Rocks  Bartending. Together, the two  concocted a signature drink  called the Pink Warrior. Then, the  VIP audience, also enjoying their own Pink Warriors, were able to join  the livestream. Miller, who was the  host for the evening, started the  show, and was followed by acts  from Kilmartin and Noorbakhsh.