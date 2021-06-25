In the May issue, Diablo featured 15 local women who are trailblazers in their respective fields, and three of them are innovators in the world of comedy. Laurie Kilmartin, Amy Miller, and Zahra Noorbakhsh— all brilliant stand-up comics—took part in the Diablo Women Comedy night, a virtual event that kept guests laughing. The program began with Barney Fonzi, president and publisher of Diablo Publications, who was joined by Matt Teichmann, a mixologist with On the Rocks Bartending. Together, the two concocted a signature drink called the Pink Warrior. Then, the VIP audience, also enjoying their own Pink Warriors, were able to join the livestream. Miller, who was the host for the evening, started the show, and was followed by acts from Kilmartin and Noorbakhsh.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.