DM2112_053_DIG1.png

#TeamKarlyNetwork participates in the Donate Life Run/Walk.

 Courtesy of Donor Network West

For its 11th annual event, Donor Network West—a  nonprofit organ procurement organization for Northern California and Northern Nevada—held its Donate Life  Run/Walk. The 5K and 10K fundraiser, which took place  in San Ramon, raised awareness (along with $97,700 )  for organ and tissue donation through the support of  participants and sponsors. These funds will benefit the group’s efforts aimed at inspiring people to register as  organ donors and providing community education programs.  Teams honored their loved ones who were organ and  tissue donors by decorating their cars and joining in  on the fun at the fundraiser, which was livestreamed.  Mark your calendar for next year’s event, which is  scheduled for September 10.