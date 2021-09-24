DM2110_046_DIG1.png

Ken Maxey, Ethan Fletcher, and Dominica Rice-Cisneros. 

Diablo’s food editor, Ethan Fletcher, made  his way to Bombera in Oakland for the third  installment of the East Bay Eats online series, which is sponsored by Xfinity. Bombera, a  full-service Mexican restaurant that recently  opened, is owned by Dominica Rice-Cisneros, who is also the chef. During this virtual event, Rice-Cisneros demonstrated how to make smoked trout tostadas, with the help of Fletcher and Ken Maxey of Xfinity. Visit Diablo’s website for an online exclusive featuring Rice-Cisneros, who gives a tutorial on the easiest way to prepare homemade tortillas.