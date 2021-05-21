During Diablo’s East Bay Eats online series, food editor Ethan Fletcher visited the Slanted Door in San Ramon and talked with chef Dong Choi, who gave an expert cooking demo and shared a recipe. The premier restaurant, located in City Center Bishop Ranch, features innovative Vietnamese cuisine and is a local favorite. During the segment, Fletcher also stopped by the weekly San Ramon farmers market and talked with the director and several participating vendors, so viewers were able to get a close-up look at the town’s dining scene. Sponsored by Xfinity, the event is the first of many planned East Bay Eats.