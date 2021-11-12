In September, the lively Gourmet Gallop food and wine walk celebrated its 10th anniversary. Members of the community and their foodie friends ventured to downtown Walnut Creek in support of locally owned restaurants to sample small bites, desserts, and fine wine. Twenty-one eateries participated in the festivities, including Bierhaus, Capullo Cocina Mexicana, Lottie’s Creamery, Massimo Ristorante, Opa!, Residual Sugar Wine Bar, Tellus Coffee, Torsap Thai Kitchen, Vitality Bowls, Walnut Creek Yacht Club, and many more. Proceeds benefit the award-winning professional dance company Diablo Ballet, the organization’s PEEK Outreach programs (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids), and Diablo Ballet School.
