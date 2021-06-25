DM2107_060_DIG1.png

Karalyn Aropen with Hercules and Pegasus

 Courtesy of East Bay SPCA

The East Bay SPCA, which has locations in both Oakland and Dublin,  went all out for its yearly soiree in May. Along with the virtual program  enjoyed by more than 350 participants, there were both live and silent  auctions, fundraising activities, cute animal videos, a game of bingo, and  a drive-through where guests could pick up their preordered food and wine kits and enter a raffle. To help save the lives of shelter animals and find them forever homes, consider giving an online donation.