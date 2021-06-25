The East Bay SPCA, which has locations in both Oakland and Dublin, went all out for its yearly soiree in May. Along with the virtual program enjoyed by more than 350 participants, there were both live and silent auctions, fundraising activities, cute animal videos, a game of bingo, and a drive-through where guests could pick up their preordered food and wine kits and enter a raffle. To help save the lives of shelter animals and find them forever homes, consider giving an online donation.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.