Tuyen Mai and Yno Gonzalez

 Courtesy of Monument Crisis Center

Live from the Monument Crisis Center, and hosted  by dedicated volunteer Yno Gonzalez, Heartfelt for the Holidays brought the community together and advocated for helping those in need during these challenging times. The virtual extravaganza began with holiday cocktail and mocktail mixing and  raised money through donations and auctions. The center is a nonprofit that provides food, education, and referrals.