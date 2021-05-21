For 21 years, the charity organization Opportunity Junction has helped Contra Costa residents gain professional skills in order to successfully enter the workforce. At this annual gala, guests were able to make a direct donation online or participate in an auction. All funds garnered will expand Opportunity Junction’s Healthcare Career Pathway program to the Antioch office, further aid in life-changing job-training programs, and continue to help hundreds of local job seekers and those who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
