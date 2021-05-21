DM2106_047_DIG1.png

The Imagine Gala’s attendees

 Courtesy of Opportunity Junction

For 21 years, the charity organization Opportunity Junction has helped  Contra Costa residents gain professional skills in order to successfully  enter the workforce. At this annual gala, guests were able to make a direct donation online or participate in an auction. All funds garnered will expand  Opportunity Junction’s Healthcare Career Pathway program to the Antioch office, further aid in life-changing job-training programs, and continue  to help hundreds of local job seekers and those who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.