DM2202_023_DIG1.png

Mindy Longo, Tim Byrd, Liberty Franks, Ronnie Magic, Danielle John, and Gina Halow

 Sia McDonald

Located in Alamo, Impact Diablo Valley focuses its efforts on giving donations  to East Bay nonprofits. And in 2021, Impact raised a total of $140,000 to  be given as grants to local foundations. In early November, members of  Impact and other people in the community came together at Danville’s  Faz Restaurants and Catering to witness the selection of the grant winners.  In the end, Youth Homes—which serves young people all across the Bay Area— received $100,000, and Winter Nights Family Shelter and College is Real were  each given a $20,000 grant.