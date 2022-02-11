Located in Alamo, Impact Diablo Valley focuses its efforts on giving donations to East Bay nonprofits. And in 2021, Impact raised a total of $140,000 to be given as grants to local foundations. In early November, members of Impact and other people in the community came together at Danville’s Faz Restaurants and Catering to witness the selection of the grant winners. In the end, Youth Homes—which serves young people all across the Bay Area— received $100,000, and Winter Nights Family Shelter and College is Real were each given a $20,000 grant.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.