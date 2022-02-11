Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi made an appearance at the grand opening of City Center Bishop Ranch’s Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink in San Ramon. The evening ceremony also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the gold medalist’s Always Dream foundation, which is a local organization that promotes childhood literacy. There was also a performance by singer-songwriter Sophie Pecora and fun and festive activities.
Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink Grand Opening
- By Gabby Vanacore
