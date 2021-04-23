The Berkeley Public Library Foundation held an online  celebration hosted by Roman Mars, the creator of the radio show 99% Invisible. Throughout the program, viewers were  able to get a sneak peek of  the new Central Library  spaces, enjoy music and dance performances, hear stories and poetry by local authors, and participate in a silent auction. Guests included author and  filmmaker Laleh Khadivi,  violinist Matthew Szemela,  poet Ross Gay, and the executive  director of the Berkeley Symphony, René Mandel. All proceeds  support library innovations  and will expand access to the community.