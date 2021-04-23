The Berkeley Public Library Foundation held an online celebration hosted by Roman Mars, the creator of the radio show 99% Invisible. Throughout the program, viewers were able to get a sneak peek of the new Central Library spaces, enjoy music and dance performances, hear stories and poetry by local authors, and participate in a silent auction. Guests included author and filmmaker Laleh Khadivi, violinist Matthew Szemela, poet Ross Gay, and the executive director of the Berkeley Symphony, René Mandel. All proceeds support library innovations and will expand access to the community.
