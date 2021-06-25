Celebrating its 45th anniversary, LifeLong  Medical Care hosted its annual gala virtually  for the first time. This included an innovative platform that allowed for interaction among guests, a DJ, dancing, and an after-party.  Michael LeNoir, M.D.—a pediatrician, allergist,  and health communicator—was awarded  LifeLong’s Health Care Advocate Award. The  gala raised $172,000, which will go toward  the organization’s goal of ensuring access to  medical, dental, and behavioral health care  for all. Additionally, $23,800 was garnered for  LifeLong’s street medicine teams, which  help individuals who are experiencing  homelessness.