Medea Medical Products, a consumer  packaged goods and technology company that provides high-quality PPE to medical and frontline workers, celebrated the grand opening of its new location in downtown Pleasanton. Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, who is an informal member of  Medea’s Technology Advisory Committee  and runs the company’s sports network, was present for the socially distanced outdoor event. Adult attendees took photos with O’Neal while kids were able to play basketball with him.