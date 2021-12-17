As a nonprofit that supports the housing needs of refugees,  immigrants, and low-income community members throughout Contra Costa County, Monument Impact has been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting with financial aid for rent and utilities. At its 20th anniversary gala, the organization reflected on its past, present, and future, as previous directors spoke about the group’s history and current staff presented ideas on work going forward. There was also special entertainment from Ajayu, a Bay Area Latino-fusion band, and a spoken-word performance by Jose Cordon.