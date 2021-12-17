As a nonprofit that supports the housing needs of refugees, immigrants, and low-income community members throughout Contra Costa County, Monument Impact has been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting with financial aid for rent and utilities. At its 20th anniversary gala, the organization reflected on its past, present, and future, as previous directors spoke about the group’s history and current staff presented ideas on work going forward. There was also special entertainment from Ajayu, a Bay Area Latino-fusion band, and a spoken-word performance by Jose Cordon.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.