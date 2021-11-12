For the 20th anniversary gala, Moonlight on the Mountain was held virtually this year. Over the duration of the program, attendees heard from Save Mount Diablo’s executive director Ted Clement and land programs director Sean Burke; longtime board members Bob Marx and Scott and Claudia Hein; and the 2021 Mountain Star Leadership Award recipient, Robert Doyle, who worked for the East Bay Regional Park District for 47 years. Viewers also enjoyed the music of the Diablo Duo while bidding on items and experiences in the online auction. And some guests took part in the fun while attending a watch party at Summit Ranch Equine Center in Alamo.
