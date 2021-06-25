Instead of going virtual, the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano was  able to host its annual fundraiser in person. However, social distancing was involved, as the open-air event took place at Concord’s West Wind Solano Drive-In. Many individuals and their families came out to support the cause of fighting hunger, and Betty Yu—a reporter for KPIX Channel 5—was the  emcee for the memorable evening. In total, the event raised enough money  to provide nearly 500,000 meals, which is a record-breaking amount that will greatly help the community.