To celebrate its reopening, Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts hosted its yearly On Broadway Gala in early October. The in-person event began with a red carpet cocktail reception at the outdoor Rudney Plaza, and then guests participated in a silent auction and took their seats under the stars for a gourmet dinner. Over the course of the night, there was a live auction and exclusive performances by Broadway’s Max von Essen and song and dance group the Honey Taps. In the end, the Diablo Regional Arts Association garnered $250,000.
