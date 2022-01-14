DM2201_029_DIG1.png

Naté the Soulsanger

 Courtesy of Lazarex Cancer Foundation

To celebrate its reopening, Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center  for the Arts hosted its yearly On Broadway Gala in early October. The in-person event began with a red carpet  cocktail reception at the outdoor Rudney Plaza, and then guests participated in a silent auction and took their seats under the stars for a gourmet dinner. Over the course of the night, there was a live auction and exclusive performances by Broadway’s Max von Essen and song and dance group the Honey Taps. In the end, the Diablo Regional Arts  Association garnered $250,000.