The East Bay SPCA held a virtual event  to raise funds for shelter animals, and  invited pet lovers and bakers of all skill levels to whip up some festive holiday treats.  The program included pet safety tips from the Behavior and Training team, a baking demo from Oakland’s Angel Cakes, a raffle prize from Cinnaholic Berkeley, a virtual tour of the Oakland clinic, and a lot more fun. There were over 50 attendees, and  all registered participants received an ebooklet filled with recipes from local  bakeries and staff of the East Bay SPCA.