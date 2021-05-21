In late March, Danville’s Rakestraw Books  hosted British/Zimbabwean author Alexander  McCall Smith, who has written books such as  The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and 44  Scotland Street. The independent bookstore’s owner, Michael Barnard, interviewed the writer,  highlighting the paperback publication of The Talented Mr. Varg, which is the second installment in Smith’s best-selling Detective Varg  series. Be sure to check Rakestraw Books’s calendar of upcoming events to see which authors will be visiting virtually next.