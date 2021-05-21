In late March, Danville’s Rakestraw Books hosted British/Zimbabwean author Alexander McCall Smith, who has written books such as The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and 44 Scotland Street. The independent bookstore’s owner, Michael Barnard, interviewed the writer, highlighting the paperback publication of The Talented Mr. Varg, which is the second installment in Smith’s best-selling Detective Varg series. Be sure to check Rakestraw Books’s calendar of upcoming events to see which authors will be visiting virtually next.
