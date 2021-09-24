In honor of its third anniversary and to support the Trinity Center Walnut Creek, Rotator Taproom held a party for the community, featuring local brewers, raffles, and live music by Weege. In the end, over $6,700 was raised for Trinity Center, which was named the 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year by State Senator Steve Glazer. The funds will go toward the organization’s efforts to serve the homeless and low-income working adults in Walnut Creek and central Contra Costa County, along with the its young adult program helping those at risk of housing insecurity.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.